adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €260.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €251.39 ($295.75).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €278.50 ($327.65) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €264.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €232.56.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

