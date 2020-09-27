ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post $133.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.80 million and the highest is $135.00 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $114.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $502.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $503.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $545.85 million, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ADTN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 130,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.31. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ADTRAN by 204.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 706,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 473,940 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 186.7% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 403,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 262,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 227,283 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

