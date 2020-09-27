Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

