Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to announce $3.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.48 billion. Aecom reported sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year sales of $13.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

In other Aecom news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aecom by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aecom by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aecom by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aecom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

