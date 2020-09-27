Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. Aehr Test Systems updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of AEHR opened at $1.53 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Fucci sold 18,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $34,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,663 shares in the company, valued at $28,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,066 shares of company stock worth $117,552. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

