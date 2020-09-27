Aeon (AEON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,748.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Aeon has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1,748.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00902697 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 641.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars.

