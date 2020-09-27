AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.19.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
AES traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 3,652,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,371. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AES has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in AES by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in AES by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
