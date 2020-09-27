AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AES traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 3,652,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,371. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AES has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in AES by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in AES by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

