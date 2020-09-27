AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,238. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

