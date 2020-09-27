Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agenus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $737.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. Analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Agenus by 56.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 719,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Agenus by 39.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Agenus by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

