Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €4.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.72 ($5.56).

AF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of Air France KLM stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €2.96 ($3.48). 7,769,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.31. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

