Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.72 ($5.56).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of AF traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €2.96 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.31.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

