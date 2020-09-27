Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €69.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.45 ($91.12).

AIR stock opened at €60.02 ($70.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.09. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

