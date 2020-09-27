Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKUS. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

AKUS traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. 274,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,579. Akouos has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

