Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of AA stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

