Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 127.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,591,444.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $17,471,906. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

