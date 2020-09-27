Algorand Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40.85 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002937 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $334.41 million and approximately $40.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00099901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00242129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.01577675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00195919 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

