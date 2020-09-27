Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to post $49.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.44 million and the lowest is $45.98 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $212.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.58 million to $217.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.58 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $234.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alithya Group.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALYA shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Acumen Capital lowered Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

ALYA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alithya Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alithya Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

