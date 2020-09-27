AllSafe (ASAFE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $371.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $191,959.57 and $371.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

