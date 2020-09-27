Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a fair value rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.97.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $33.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 65.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 94.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 88.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

