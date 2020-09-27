alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives €15.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.15 ($17.82).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($17.05) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of AOX stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting €11.97 ($14.08). 495,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.59 and a 200 day moving average of €13.24.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

