Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.31.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.90. 1,105,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,139 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $187,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $5,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,408 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,763. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Alteryx by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.