Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

