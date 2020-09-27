AMATEN (AMA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,382.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, AMATEN has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AMATEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $454,427.10 and $1,382.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMATEN

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

AMATEN Token Trading

AMATEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

