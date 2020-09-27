America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 30th

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.55. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.41% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 8,600 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,388.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

