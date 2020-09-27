American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.75 Million

Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce sales of $207.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.90 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $227.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $888.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $853.30 million to $938.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $927.78 million, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $987.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ACC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 1,180,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

