American Express (NYSE:AXP) Cut to Underperform at BofA Securities

BofA Securities cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.29.

AXP stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

