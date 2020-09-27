American Express (NYSE:AXP) Cut to Underperform at BofA Securities

BofA Securities cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.29.
AXP stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
