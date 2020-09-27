American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.29.
AXP stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38.
In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 11.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Express by 33.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 24.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,843,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $175,542,000 after acquiring an additional 368,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
