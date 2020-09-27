American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.29.

AXP stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 11.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Express by 33.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 24.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,843,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $175,542,000 after acquiring an additional 368,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

