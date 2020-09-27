American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post sales of $295.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $303.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $298.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 661,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after buying an additional 1,066,412 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,394,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,541,000 after buying an additional 248,373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,402. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.