American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) will announce $24.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.20 million and the highest is $25.04 million. American National BankShares reported sales of $24.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full-year sales of $97.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $100.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $92.83 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American National BankShares.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMNB shares. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 13,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. American National BankShares has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 1,161.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American National BankShares by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in American National BankShares by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American National BankShares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American National BankShares in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National BankShares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.