American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National BankShares has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. American National BankShares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Research analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American National BankShares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

