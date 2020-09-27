American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised American National Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ANAT opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $124.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th.

In other American National Insurance news, Director E Douglas Mcleod acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,335 shares of company stock valued at $251,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American National Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

