American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Receives $82.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. 117,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,877. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. American States Water has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

