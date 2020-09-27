AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 841,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

