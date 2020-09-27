Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.87 Million

Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $266.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.00 million and the lowest is $250.41 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $225.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.50 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $938.37 million, with estimates ranging from $915.11 million to $957.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCB. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.49. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

