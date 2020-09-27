Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.49. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 471,618 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,755,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 258.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 346,468 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $6,841,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 109,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.