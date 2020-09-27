Ameris Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

ABCB opened at $21.91 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

