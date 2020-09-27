Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given “Hold” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.69.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $243.82 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.