Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 715,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.83. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,219 shares in the company, valued at $881,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $935,285. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 141,441 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 162.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 270,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

