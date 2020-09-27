Analysts Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. American Renal Associates posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARA shares. ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Renal Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

ARA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

