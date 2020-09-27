Analysts Anticipate AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post $48.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.80 million and the highest is $53.32 million. AtriCure posted sales of $56.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $203.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $212.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $275.19 million, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $288.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

ATRC traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 293,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.