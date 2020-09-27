Analysts Anticipate Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bank and Trust.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 24.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 65.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. 64,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $24.25.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

