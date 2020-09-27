Analysts Anticipate Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bank and Trust.
Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 24.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 65.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CARE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. 64,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $24.25.
Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
