Analysts Anticipate II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Northland Securities downgraded II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. 986,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in II-VI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

