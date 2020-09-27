Analysts Anticipate MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. MSG Networks posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSG Networks.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $152.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

MSGN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.84. 499,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $207,126.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $395,541.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Networks (MSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.