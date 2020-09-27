Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.25). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLTX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 198,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,064. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $484.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

