Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $826.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

