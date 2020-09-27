Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.59. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.18.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $18,548,040. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $10.29 on Tuesday, hitting $283.70. The stock had a trading volume of 291,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.80. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

