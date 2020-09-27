Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.37. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $774.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,800 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,115 shares of company stock valued at $824,529. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

