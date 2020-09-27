Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

CPRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 901,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $326.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.54. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

