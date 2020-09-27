Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $35.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.45 million and the lowest is $31.12 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $90.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $156.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.97 million to $170.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $239.14 million, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $249.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 478,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,152. The company has a market capitalization of $338.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at $621,140.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,572.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.