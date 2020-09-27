Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.79 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $35.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.45 million and the lowest is $31.12 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $90.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $156.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.97 million to $170.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $239.14 million, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $249.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 478,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,152. The company has a market capitalization of $338.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at $621,140.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,572.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.