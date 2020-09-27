Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

NYSE CHMI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 144,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203,312 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 185.5% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 173,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 112,532 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

